Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- Data on housing starts and permits for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 1.575 million annual rate for August starts compared to July's 1.534 million rate. Permits are projected at 1.610 million versus 1.630 million.
- The current account report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a $195.7 billion gap in the first quarter, analysts expect a deficit of $190.0 billion for the second quarter.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
