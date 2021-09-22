10 Stocks To Consider For The First Day Of Fall

The autumnal equinox — more commonly known as the first day of fall — occurs on Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m. EDT. And slowly, the seasonal change brings about the traditions that occur when the weather starts to get a little cooler, the days get a little shorter and the year begins to wind down into its final months.

For those with one eye on the calendar and another eye on Benzinga Pro, the arrival of fall is a good time to take another look at one’s portfolio. For those in search of investing inspiration, perhaps the fall’s activities and the publicly-traded companies that support these offerings can serve as inspiration for new or renewed stock picks.

With fall in the air, here are 10 stocks that you may wish to consider with the change of season.

The Autumn Leaves: The fall foliage is always lovely to view, although it can be something of a chore for homeowners tasked with raking up the multi-hued leaves when they disconnect from the trees and pile up on the ground. And homeowners need to do double-duty to prepare their lawns and shrubbery for the coming cold weather months.

Needless to say, garden centers will be rather busy again with the new season. Perhaps Calloway’s Nursery Inc. (OTC: CLWY) and Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) can offer both the tools and the stocks for the season.

Party Time: The fall brings about a parade of holidays that spark festive celebrations, ranging from Halloween’s trick-or-treating to Thanksgiving gatherings to year-end office parties timed for the holiday season.

For those on the lookout for treats, party supplies, decorations and holiday costuming, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) offer a one-stop-shop with an emphasis on discount savings.

There’s No Place Like Home: As the weather gets cooler, homeowners place an increased emphasis on ensuring their residences are weatherized for the season. The crisp fall weather might be invigorating for a walk in the woods, but the autumnal chill should not be permeating the living room or bathroom.

Not surprisingly, the big box retailers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) will be busy with the do-it-yourselfers along with the contractors — many of whom will be called in to fix the problems created by the do-it-yourselfers.

Holiday Travel Americans have grown tired of pandemic-era self-quarantines and are eager to get back to the habit of holiday traveling. Air traffic is expected to rise again to pre-pandemic levels in November.

In view of the ongoing inflation woes, budget travel carriers will see increased popularity this fall, with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) among the most likely beneficiaries.

That Holiday Gift: Hanukkah falls between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6, while Christmas and Kwanzaa fall on the far side of the winter solstice on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, respectively. Of course, most people will be doing their holiday shopping during the fall.

For holiday shoppers with deep pockets and deep love and appreciation for the recipient of a special gift, there is always that perennial favorite Tiffany & Co., now part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY). And for those who are obligated to buy something and are not particularly eager to spend big bucks, there’s always Dollar Tree Inc. (NYSE: DLTR) for a nice card and a holiday knick-knack.

Photo: Rebekka D from Pixabay