Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday for the session as investors weigh continued concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell 1.67% to $434.04

(NASDAQ: SPY) fell 1.67% to $434.04 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.96% to $365.70

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.96% to $365.70 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 1.81% to $339.40

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) was the only gainer for the Dow Jones Monday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

