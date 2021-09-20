Foresight Autonomous Improving 3D Perception for Better Accuracy and Road Safety With Advanced Automotive Vision Technology

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) and (TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, is improving 3D perception for better accuracy and road safety with advanced vision technology.

Foresight is breaking the preconceived notion about stereo technology with its next-generation 3D stereo perception software to improve obstacle detection. The company’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be used in diverse markets. The technology and software will allow the flexibility of placing cameras at different locations on the vehicle, seeing smaller objects far away and beyond with high-detection accuracy.

The company’s technology — suitable for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, defense and agricultural equipment — is based purely on stereo camera technology and is intended to serve as the eyes of semi- and fully autonomous vehicles.

Main Features of Foresight’s Technology

Ability to detect any object — not only classified objects

Long distance — ability to accurately detect small objects at large distances

Harsh weather — operates in harsh weather and lighting conditions

Passive, non-emitting technology as opposed to active (less prone to mutual interferences)

Cheaper alternative to Lidar



Fig 1: Small object detection at large distance

Fig 2: Dense 3D point cloud

From a market traction perspective, Foresight has signed a commercial agreement with Elbit Systems, a global leading integrator in the field of defense. Elbit applies Foresight’s solutions to its defense-related projects. In addition, the company has delivered 14 prototype systems to OEMs/Tier 1’s worldwide. The prototypes are used by potential customers to test, benchmark and evaluate Foresight’s technology. Furthermore, Foresight is in contact with dozens of OEMs/Tier 1’s from different verticals.

During the last quarter, Foresight saw multiple promising developments. The month of August saw the company successfully complete the first milestone of a proof-of-concept (POC) project with a leading European vehicle manufacturer. In addition, Foresight has added a significant new vertical, announcing a POC project to integrate Foresight’s technology in the autonomous drones of Wonder Robotics.

Foresight’s technology is generating great interest from the Chinese automotive industry, a fast-growing autonomous technology market. The company recently announced a collaboration project with Chery and a POC project with a Chinese vehicle manufacturer, expanding its activities in Asia. Haim Siboni, CEO and board chairman of Foresight Autonomous Holdings commented on the Chinese market “we continue our strategy to expand our presence and become a dominant player in the Asian automotive market. Our proprietary vision technologies offer an accurate and reliable vision solution that may be integrated into semi- and fully autonomous vehicles to enhance existing safety systems.”

The company noted its technology outperforms competing products regarding obstacle detection in harsh weather and lighting conditions, and it’s better than other sensor technologies being used by some companies.

Foresight’s solutions address the need of semi- and fully autonomous modes of transportation to be able detect and classify any potential obstacles on the path ahead. The adoption of semi-and fully autonomous modes of transportation depends greatly on public trust in their safety and reliability. Foresight’s solutions have a critical role in delivering that trust.