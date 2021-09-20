How A Lions Win Over Packers Could Net A Huge Payout From This $25 BetMGM Wager

A popular sports betting wager is a parlay where a user can place a wager on multiple outcomes all happening. The strategy creates a high risk, high reward situation in most cases with all “legs” of the parlay having to hit for the wager to pay out.

The second week of the NFL season could have a massive parlay payout if the Detroit Lions win Monday night.

What Happened: A bettor on the BetMGM app will likely be glued to the television to watch the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on ESPN.

The bettor placed a $25 wager on 16 teams to win their NFL week two matchups and saw 15 of the 16 already win, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell, leaving only a Lions win left to cash the parlay or ruin a massive payout.

The parlay placed with BetMGM, which is a joint venture of Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), contains the Lions beating the Packers at +400 odds.

The parlay will pay out $726,959 if the Lions win Monday.

The bettor may have made the right move placing wagers on teams to win and ignoring the spreads as week two saw favorites post a 5-8-2 record against the spread. That record followed week one that saw favorites go 4-12 against the spread, the worst result on record.

One big parlay featuring 14 winning teams in week two paid out $105,005 on a $25 bet placed at WynnBet, the interactive arm of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) that's going public via SPAC merger with Austerlitz Acquisition (NYSE: AUS).

Will the Lions Win? The Lions are listed as 10.5 to 11 point underdogs depending on the sports betting platform used.

The Lions lost their week one matchup to the 49ers 41-33 after posting a massive comeback late in the game down 41-17. The Packers struggled and lost in one of Aaron Rodgers’ worst games.

The rivalry between the Packers and Lions dates back to 1930. The Packers hold a 104-72-7 career record versus the Lions, including a current four-game win streak.

The game will be held at Lambeau Field, which is a field the Lions have not had much recent success at. The Lions won in 2015 in Green Bay for the first time in 24 straight matches.

The big question in sports betting land is if the bettor will hedge and place a large wager on the Packers to win money no matter the outcome or if the bettor will let the wager ride and hope for a Lions victory.

