Krispy Kreme To Join Russell 2000 Index
- Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is set to be added to the Russell 2000 Index on September 20, 2021. This is part of planned third quarter IPO additions to the Russell US Indexes.
- The index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index and represents approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index.
- Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $14.91 on the last check Monday.
