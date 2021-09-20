 Skip to main content

Sharplink Gaming Teams With NBC Sports For Ryder Cup Matches
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
  • Sharplink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBEThas teamed up with NBC Sports to launch a new, interactive, free-to-play online game for the 43rd Ryder Cup to be held at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, from September 24-26, 2021.
  • The Ryder Cup is a golf competition that occurs every two years and pits 24 of the world's best golfers.
  • The Ryder Cup Fantasy online game will be available on www.RyderCup.com and the official Ryder Cup mobile apps for iOS and Android.
  •  Fans can choose six golfers from either the U.S. or European teams and earn points the same way the professional golfers will earn points in the Ryder Cup matches.
  • Price Action: SBET shares are trading lower by 10.7% at $4.49 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

