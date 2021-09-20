Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities.

GameStop is otherwise trading higher by 20.4% over the past month amid marked interest in the company by retail investors as well as by social media forums WallStreetBets and Superstonk.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop is trading lower by 6.4% at $191.76. GameStop has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $8.38.