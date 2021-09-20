 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AstraZeneca Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Why AstraZeneca Shares Are Trading Higher Today

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is trading higher Monday after the company announced its Enhertu data that was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology showed reduced risk of disease progression by 72% in patients with HER2-Positive metastatic breast cancer.

There was a strong trend towards improved overall survival, however this analysis is not yet mature and is not statistically significant. 94.1% of all patients treated with Enhertu were alive at one year compared to 85.9% of patients treated with T-DM1.

AstraZeneca sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer and immunology.

SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained AstraZeneca with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $69 to $71.

AZN Price Action: AstraZeneca has traded as high as $60.93 and as low as $46.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.45% at $58.03 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of AstraZeneca.

Latest Ratings for AZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

AstraZeneca Touts Longest Survival Update In Lung Cancer Setting With Imfinzi/Chemo Data
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 1%; Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Plummet
AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo Share Detailed Enhertu Data In Gastric Cancer
What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Helbiz Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BYSIHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains65.0
SYBXPiper SandlerMaintains9.0
PSNLNeedhamMaintains28.0
PRTAFox AdvisorsInitiates Coverage On14.0
WRBBoenning & ScattergoodUpgrades87.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com