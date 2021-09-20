 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as stocks across all sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China weakness. Investors also await the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday.

Palantir traded higher on abnormally high volume over the last week amid increasing retail investor interest in the stock. The stock is up more than 5% over a 5-day period and more than 10% over a 1-month period.

The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 45 million. Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 45 million at publication time.

Palanitir was among the top three most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours. 

Palantir has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025. The company makes products for human-driven analysis of real-world data.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.15% at $27.23 at time of publication. 

Photo: Tech.Co from Flickr.

