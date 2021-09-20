Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), are trading lower as investors weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Nio is trading lower by 7.7% over the past five sessions as stocks also pull back amid August strength.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 5.3% at $35.54. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $16.75.