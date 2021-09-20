 Skip to main content

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) are trading lower as investors weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Alibaba is trading lower by 6.8% over the past five sessions as stocks also pull back amid August strength.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba is trading lower by 5.1% at $151.80. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $151.71.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

