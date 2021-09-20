Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) are trading lower as investors weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.
Alibaba is trading lower by 6.8% over the past five sessions as stocks also pull back amid August strength.
Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).
Alibaba is trading lower by 5.1% at $151.80. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $151.71.
