Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities.

AMD is trading lower by 4.1% over the past five sessions as stocks also pull back amid August strength.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD is trading lower by 2.5% at $101.26. AMD has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's moving

