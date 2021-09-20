Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities.

Nvidia is trading lower by 4.6% over the past five sessions as stocks also pull back amid August strength.

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia is trading lower by 2.9% at $212.78. Nvidia has a 52-week high of $230.43 and a 52-week low of $115.66.