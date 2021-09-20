 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chief Revenue Officer Of Zoom Video Communications Makes $625.92 Thousand Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Chief Revenue Officer Of Zoom Video Communications Makes $625.92 Thousand Sale

Ryan Azus, Chief Revenue Officer at Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), made a large insider sell on September 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Azus sold 2,236 shares of Zoom Video Communications at prices ranging from $277.99 to $282.38. The total transaction amounted to $625,919.

Zoom Video Communications shares are trading down 2.11% at $281.55 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zoom Video Communications's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Trade Options Like A Pro — Check Zoom Video Communications's Big Money Trades
Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Why Are Five9 Shares Trading Higher Today?
This Restaurant Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Peloton, Facebook, Disney And Zoom
Oracle Is Aiming For The Cloud
Cathie Wood Continues To Trim Tesla Stake, Selling Another $66M Worth Of Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Ryan AzusNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com