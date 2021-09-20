5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) - P/E: 7.74 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) - P/E: 5.71 Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) - P/E: 0.59 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) - P/E: 7.12 PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) - P/E: 0.24

Retractable Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q1 to 0.28 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.16%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 13.26%.

This quarter, uniQure experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.91 in Q1 and is now 8.51. uniQure does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Akouos saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.47 in Q1 to -0.66 now. Akouos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

9 Meters Biopharma has been featured as a value stock. 9 Meters Biopharma's Q2 EPS sits at -0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PolyPid saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.47 in Q1 to -0.56 now. PolyPid does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.