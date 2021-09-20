 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With ASL For M/V Maera
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With ASL For M/V Maera
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera.
  • The charter commenced on September 18, 2021. The gross charter rate is $26,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum of October 1, 2022, up to a maximum of December 15, 2022.
  • The m/v Maera is a 75,403 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.
  • The company expects the employment to generate ~$9.70 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower by 8.21% at $5.37 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSX)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For M/V Amphitrite
Why Are Shipping Stocks Trading Higher On Monday?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CharterNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com