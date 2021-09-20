Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With ASL For M/V Maera
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera.
- The charter commenced on September 18, 2021. The gross charter rate is $26,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum of October 1, 2022, up to a maximum of December 15, 2022.
- The m/v Maera is a 75,403 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.
- The company expects the employment to generate ~$9.70 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower by 8.21% at $5.37 on the last check Monday.
