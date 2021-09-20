 Skip to main content

Greenlane Names Marcum LLP As New Auditor
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 10:39am   Comments
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: GNLN) board of directors dismissed Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm, according to an SEC filing.
  • Greenlane also clarified that there were no disagreements with Deloitte concerning any matter relating to accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures, or auditing scope or procedure.
  • Additionally, the company's Audit Committee has approved the selection and engagement of Marcum LLP as the new independent registered public accounting firm. 
  • Price Action: GNLN shares are trading lower by 4.40% at $2.61 on the last check Monday.

