Security Device Makers Buy Time For AT&T's 5G Upgrade: Bloomberg
- AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) is planning to terminate an old wireless network that has triggered concerns over the failure of medical alerts, burglar alarm systems, and felony ankle bracelets, Bloomberg reports.
- Security-device makers have requested more time as AT&T plans to pull the plug on its 3G network in February for faster 5G service.
- AT&T has defended its stance, citing handing out three years' notice to industries relying on the older signals.
- The Alarm Industry Communications Committee has urged the Federal Communications Commission to delay the shutdown until the end of 2022, to which AT&T had objected. Some companies reasoned that the pandemic hampered their ability to upgrade equipment.
- "Forcing a delay would needlessly waste valuable spectrum resources and degrade the network performance for millions of our customers," an AT&T spokeswoman said.
- Price Action: T shares traded lower by 0.98% at $27.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
