Moxian Appoints Conglin Deng As CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • Internet media marketing services provider Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) appointed existing company director Conglin (Forrest) Deng as its CEO, with immediate effect.
  • Deng served as the GM of Beijing Jiuteng Investment Limited since 2016.
  • Price Action: MOXC shares traded lower by 6.96% at $6.82 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

