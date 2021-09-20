Moxian Appoints Conglin Deng As CEO
- Internet media marketing services provider Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) appointed existing company director Conglin (Forrest) Deng as its CEO, with immediate effect.
- Deng served as the GM of Beijing Jiuteng Investment Limited since 2016.
- Price Action: MOXC shares traded lower by 6.96% at $6.82 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
