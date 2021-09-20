 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ceragon Networks Scoops Multi-Million Dollar Contract In Indonesia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 5:59am   Comments
Share:
Ceragon Networks Scoops Multi-Million Dollar Contract In Indonesia
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNTwon a multi-million-dollar contract to design and supply a microwave network in Indonesia.
  • The contract falls under a government project to provide Internet and telecom access to rural areas in the country. 
  • Indonesia chose Ceragon as the primary vendor to provide the wireless transmission solutions for the 4G LTE access network. 
  • Ceragon's all-outdoor microwave solutions will help cost savings on site construction.
  • Ceragon's Advance Space Diversity (ASD) solution will optimize the tower load speeding up the construction schedule. 
  • Ceragon's ASD solution requires fewer total antennas compared to other providers.
  • Price Action: CRNT shares closed lower by 0.54% at $3.67 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Reports Solid Q2 Aided By Strong Bookings; Sees Strong FY21 Revenue
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com