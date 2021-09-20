 Skip to main content

Li Auto Shares Slide After Cutting Q3 Delivery Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 5:48am   Comments
Li Auto Shares Slide After Cutting Q3 Delivery Outlook
  • Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) has lowered its delivery outlook for Q3 of FY21, citing a slower than expected recovery of the chip supply.
  • The production of chips dedicated to the company's millimeter-wave radar supplier has been severely hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia.
  • Li Auto expects Q3 vehicle deliveries of approximately 24,500 units, down from the previous outlook of 25,000 - 26,000 units.
  • The company reported a 155.5% Y/Y rise in vehicle sales in Q2 to RMB4.9 billion ($759.4 million).
  • Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 3.92% at $27.95 in premarket on the last check Monday.

