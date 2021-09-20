 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

La Palma In Spain's Canary Islands Evacuates 5,000 As Volcano Erupts
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 3:17am   Comments
Share:
La Palma In Spain's Canary Islands Evacuates 5,000 As Volcano Erupts

A volcano erupted on Sunday in La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands.

What Happened: The volcano erupted at 3:24 pm local time (10:24 a.m. ET), as per the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, which tracks the seismic activity, Reuters reported.

The local authorities and the institute have urged members of the public to stay away from the area.  

As per the report, which cited the island’s government, authorities had begun evacuating the infirm and farm animals from before the eruption at 3:15 p.m. in the sparsely populated Cabeza de Vaca area.

The municipality later ordered the evacuation of four villages as lava trickled down from the hillside from five fissures.

After dark, footage showed fountains of lava shooting hundreds of meters into the sky, and at least three incandescent orange rivers of molten rock pouring down the hill.

As per the Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres, 5,000 people have been evacuated with no injuries reported so far.

Flights to and from the Canaries were continuing as normal, airport operator Aena said.

Why It Matters: La Palma felt more than 22,000 tremors in the past week in Cumbre Vieja, a chain of volcanoes that last had a major eruption in 1971 and is one of the most active volcanic regions in the Canaries.

The earliest recorded eruption in La Palma was in 1430, according to the Spanish National Geographical Institute (ING), as per Reuters.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo: Courtesy of Darkimages08 via Wikimedia. For representation purposes only, not the actual volcano that erupted.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Canary Islands La Palma spain VolcanoNews Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com