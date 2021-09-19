 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Tumble As Hang Seng Index Crashes Amid Evergrande Crisis

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2021 11:25pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Tumble As Hang Seng Index Crashes Amid Evergrande Crisis

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) are all dropping significantly in Hong Kong on Monday.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 1.6% lower at HKD 154.20 ($19.80) in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.com’s shares are down 4.4% at HKD 294.00 ($37.75) and tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings’ shares are down 2.2% to HKD 451.60 ($57.99).

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto’s shares are declining almost 1.9% to HKD 110.50 ($14.19) and Xpeng’s shares are lower by 0.3% to HKD 147.50 ($18.94).

See Also: How To Buy Nio (NIO) Stock

Technology company Baidu’s shares are down almost 1.5% to HKD 156.80 ($20.13).

China Evergrande Group’s (OTC: EGRNF) shares have tumbled 14.6% to HKD 2.17 ($0.28) amid worries about the troubled property developer’s ability to repay its huge debt pile of $300 billion. The company has interest payments on two bonds due on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index is down 3.3% at the time of writing. The index ended a four-day losing streak to close more than 1% higher on Friday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index is declining amid worries about China Evergrande’s liquidity crisis and Beijing’s continuing crackdown on tech firms.

Shares of Chinese companies closed higher in U.S. trading on Friday even as the major averages in the U.S. ended lower.

Alibaba’s shares closed 2.4% higher, while electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) shares ended higher by 1.1%.

Read Next: Can Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Pursue Listings In China? New Regulation Provides Scope

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + XPEV)

Can Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Pursue Listings In China? New Regulation Provides Scope
Alibaba Completes 7 Years Of Going Public In US: A Look Through Troubled Journey And What's Ahead For The Tech Giant
BMW, XPENG and Worksport Switching Gears Forward
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Alibaba Reshuffles Lazada's Leadership For Growth: Bloomberg
Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Tencent's WeChat Agrees To Allow External Links
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Chinese stocks EV StocksNews Penny Stocks Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com