Analysts Downgraded Nike, Fisker, Lordstown And Beyond Meat

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period.

Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Following another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for Nike, Fisker, Lordstown and Beyond Meat.

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Neutral.

Shares of Nike traded lower last week. The footwear manufacturing company opened Monday’s session at $161.56 and closed Friday lower by 3.18% at $156.42.

B of A Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $18.

Shares of Fisker were volatile and traded lower for the week. The electric vehicle automaker opened Monday’s session at $13.71 and closed Friday lower by 1.53% at $13.50.

B of A Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) from Neutral to Underperform.

Shares of Lordstown soared higher last week. The electric vehicle automaker opened Monday’s session at $13.71 and closed Friday lower by 1.53% at $13.50.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $95.

Shares of Beyond Meat traded flat last week. The plant-based food producer opened Monday’s session at $113.56 and closed Friday lower by 0.53% at $112.95.