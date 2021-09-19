Goldman Sachs Initiated Facebook, Snap, Pinterest, Amazon, Peloton, Uber And Lyft This Week

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period.

Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates from Goldman Sachs for Facebook, Snap, Pinterest, Amazon, Peloton, Uber and Lyft.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $455.

Shares of Facebook fell this week. The social networking service company opened Monday’s session at $381.67 and closed Friday lower by 4.44% at $364.72.

Sheridan assigned Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) a Buy rating and a price target of $90.

Snap ticked marginally lower this week. The social media company opened Monday’s session at $75.60 and closed Friday lower by 1.11% at $74.76.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) earned a Neutral rating and a price target of $57.

Pinterest traded slightly higher this week. The visual discovery engine opened Monday’s session at $54.25 and closed Friday higher by 0.96% at $54.77.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) received a Buy rating and a price target of $4250.

Amazon traded lower this week. The e-commerce company opened Monday’s session at $3,485.00 and closed Friday lower by 0.65% at $3,462.52.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) obtained a Neutral rating and a price target of $110.

Peloton traded sharply lower this week. The exercise equipment company opened Monday’s session at $113.71 and closed Friday lower by 9.05% at $103.42.

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) earned a Buy rating and a price target of $64.

Lyft shares gained for the week. The on-demand ridesharing marketplace opened Monday’s session at $50.94 and closed Friday higher by 2.42% at $52.18.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) also received a Buy rating and a price target of $64.

Uber shares meanwhile fell for the week. The ride-hailing and food delivery giant opened Monday’s session at $40.26 and closed Friday lower by 1.27% at $39.75.