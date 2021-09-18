 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. 

Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for Bank of America, MGM, DoorDash and Cisco.

Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Hold to Buy and announced a $46.50 price target.

Shares of Bank of America traded flat this week. The financial services company opened Monday’s session at $40.60 and closed Friday lower by 0.25% at $40.50.

Bernstein analyst Vitaly Umansky upgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $58.9 price target.

Shares of MGM fell this week. The hospitality company opened Monday’s session at $43.40 and closed Friday lower by 4.30% at $41.54.

B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern upgraded DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $255 price target.

Shares of DoorDash soared higher this week. The online food ordering company opened Monday’s session at $208.62 and closed Friday higher by 4.30% at $222.91.

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri upgraded Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $56 to $74.

Shares of Cisco traded lower this week. The networking hardware company opened Monday’s session at $58.16 and closed Friday lower by 2.25% at $56.85.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + BAC)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Bitcoin, a Goldman Sachs ETF, Nike And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500
6 Cisco Systems Analysts React To Investor Day Event: 'We Believe The Cautiousness Will Abate'
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WPCRBC CapitalInitiates Coverage On89.0
MANBarclaysDowngrades120.0
HIMXVertical ResearchDowngrades7.5
CNRRBC CapitalUpgrades168.0
FIVNPiper SandlerUpgrades200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com