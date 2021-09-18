 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Bans Hundreds of Chinese Companies For Review Fraud

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Bans Hundreds of Chinese Companies For Review Fraud

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced that over 600 Chinese brands sold through 3,000 different seller accounts have been permanently banned.

What Happened: The tech giant says the removal of the vendors from its platform is part of a five-month global effort to target companies that are violating Amazon’s policies, according to a report from The Verge.

Among the high-profile companies to be banned are Aukey, Choetech, and RavPower. Although several vendors have been using sub-brands to continue selling products like earbuds, wireless charging pads, and batteries on Amazon.

One of Amazon’s largest Chinese retailers, Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology (commonly known as YKS) indicated in early July that Amazon had closed 340 of its online stores, and assets worth over $20 million were frozen.

Related Link: Where Amazon.com Stands With Analysts

Why It’s Important: Amazon has issued a statement indicating that customers are relying on the accuracy and authenticity of product reviews to make purchasing decisions. Any company that abuses this feature will be suspended, banned, and legal action will be taken against all those who violate Amazon’s policies.

The tech giant adds that additional steps are being taken to detect abuse and to take enforcement action against bad actors. Especially vendors who knowingly engage in multiple and repeated policy violations, including review abuse.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Gets Upbeat Delivery Forecasts, XPeng's Sub-$25K Car, Lucid's Big Week, Workhorse Gives Up On Legal Challenge
Why Did An Analyst Maintain Buy For Microsoft And Synopsys Stocks?
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In United Airlines, Norweigan Cruise Line, Comcast Or Amazon?
Fintechs Pose A Threat For Conventional Lenders - Read How
Amazon Stock Chart Teaches This Important Lesson
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aukey Chinese Choetech RavPower Shenzhen Youkeshu TechnologyNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com