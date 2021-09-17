How To Earn Up To 300% Dividend On Amazon Stock

Ever thought of ways you can earn a high dividend on Amazon stock? Well, this will interest you a whole lot because it might have the answers that you seek. In fact, it is possible to earn about 300% dividend on Amazon, Facebook, or Google stocks. Amazon doesn’t pay dividends to its stockholders, which has been on since its inception.

Amazon’s major promise to stockholders has always hinged on its potential business growth and expansion into new markets. The company believes that investors will be more willing to buy the stock once it starts generating more profits, thus pushing the price up. At this stage, stockholders can sell a part of their stock holding for good returns. This leaves Amazon stockholders with little or no choice at all but to wait for the business to achieve its goal.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) might be the way out for Amazon stockholders who want to earn mouthwatering dividends. Earning a 300% dividend on Amazon stock might seem like a mirage, but decentralized finance (DeFi) appears to have the solution.

High Yield of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

The concept of decentralized finance has been making waves in the crypto space and for very good reasons. With DeFi, a high return of up to 3000% has been made possible, and everyone within the ecosystem can have access to all the financial products. By the end of 2020, a total of $15 billion has been locked in DeFi, and by April 2021, the total value locked in DeFi has increased to $50 billion. This is the worth of the tokens locked in smart contracts to allow users to participate in different DeFi applications.

The DeFi ecosystem is made up of liquidity providers whose job is to ensure the availability of different types of tokens to be exchanged on the platform. In exchange, these liquidity providers are given financial incentives for locking their tokens in the liquidity pool for other users to exchange. The DeFi system also provides a “smart contract” based lending and borrowing marketplace. Here, some users are willing to borrow money with high-interest rates to engage in leverage trading.

However, the volatility of the crypto market appears to be the Achilles heel of DeFi. The returns are always fluctuating. You may have a 3000% return this week, and it can go all the way down to 50% the next week.

Combining Low volatility Investments with high dividend distribution

We can leverage the potential of the DeFi ecosystem to trade low-volatility investments like stocks and bonds. This will give us the high yield obtainable in decentralized finance without the risk of high elasticity of crypto valuations. This will be a real game-changer, especially for people holding stocks without receiving dividends. With DeFi yielding, you can earn up to 300% dividend on Amazon stock. There are a number of DeFi platforms trying to develop and build on this business model.

Twindex DeFi Protocol and its Yield Options

Twindex is a decentralized finance platform that allows users to trade synthetic assets that are pegged to real-world prices. The transactions are executed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). You can provide liquidity and engage in yield farming with your real-world assets like Amazon stock on the Twindex platform. As a liquidity provider, you can earn a 0.25% fee on every trade on the platform. Your earnings will be proportional to your share of the liquidity pool.

Some of the assets tradable on the Twindex decentralized exchange include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Google stocks. Within the system, you are like an investor, and you get rewarded for providing capital (in the form of stocks) to the system. If the high APY of DeFi yielding is anything to go by, you can also earn a 300% dividend on Amazon stock by leveraging decentralized finance. More details can be found on their website https://twindex.com.

As great as earning a 300% dividend on stocks might seem, it is also important to take note of possible risks involved with trading. There have been multiple cases of successful hacking of DeFi platforms and users losing their money in the process. Therefore, users need to carefully look into the security of any platform before making the decision to trade on it. There is also liquidity risk, price slippage, loss of private keys, etc. This is the reason users need to be more careful when trading on DeFi platforms.