Apple And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
Apple And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Friday as stocks continue September weakness.

As was the case Thursday, initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which has added to economic concerns while investors continue to weigh uncertainty related to the COVID-19 Delta variant and Fed tapering policy.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.97% to $447.14
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.18% to $373.83
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.51% to $345.66

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Amgen, Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) were among the only gainers for the Dow Jones Friday.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading higher Friday, although there looks to be no company-specific news out to explain the jump in price. The stock looks to be holding a key support level… Read More

Nuclear power avoided a big fallout in Illinois this week. On Monday, the Illinois Legislature approved $700 million in subsidies over five years for nuclear plants to stay active in the state… Read More

A leader in the sports betting space could be a long-term winner with a unique approach to acquiring and retaining customers… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

