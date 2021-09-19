10 Facts You Might Not Know About The SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, successfully launched the first all-civilian crew to orbit Wednesday night.

Here are 10 things you might not know about the Inspiration4 mission:

It's the first fully private crewed orbital mission ever. It's the first spacecraft not destined for a space station since the final Hubble Space Telescope repair mission, STS-125. It's the highest any human has gone since STS-103, a Hubble servicing mission, in 1999. It's the fourth ever SpaceX crewed mission. It's the third operational Crew Dragon mission and seventh Crew Dragon mission overall. It's the 126th Falcon 9 launch. It's the 71st re-flight of a booster, the 22nd in 2021. It's the 23rd launch for SpaceX in 2021. It's the 92nd booster landing. It was the 92nd orbital launch attempt of 2021. The launch was a success.

The three-day Inspiration4 mission aims to raise awareness, as well as $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The spacecraft carrying mission commander Jared Isaacman, mission pilot Sian Proctor, chief medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Christopher Sembroski splashed down off the coast of Florida Saturday evening.

Photo: Official SpaceX Photos from Flickr.