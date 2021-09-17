 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Airlines Plans To Begin New Service To Lagos, Nigeria
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
United Airlines Plans To Begin New Service To Lagos, Nigeria
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UALwill begin its new service between Washington, D.C., and Lagos, Nigeria, from November 29. The airline will operate three weekly flights between the cities. 
  • United will operate this route with a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 787 Dreamliner featuring 28 United Polaris business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium Plus premium economy seats, 36 Economy Plus seats, and 158 standard economy seats.
  • Earlier today, United Airlines initiated a nationwide ground stop for the U.S. and Canada at 6:45 a.m. EDT due to computer issues, which have been resolved now.
  • Price Action: UAL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $44.49 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAL)

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In United Airlines, Norweigan Cruise Line, Comcast Or Amazon?
Notable United Airlines Holdings Insider Makes $192.86 Thousand Sale
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into United Airlines Holdings's Biggest Options Trades For Today
Notable United Airlines Holdings Insider Makes $3.51 Million Sale
Mesa Air Group August Block Hours Up 73.4% Year-Over-Year
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs United AirlinesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com