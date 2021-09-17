 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BeiGene Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
Why BeiGene Shares Are Rising

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $400 after the company announced it received a positive CHMP opinion for BRUKINSA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia.

"Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have emerged as a promising treatment for WM, yet treatment discontinuation due to lack of response or side effects remains a concern," said Prof. Christian Buske, Medical Director at the University Hospital Ulm, Germany, and a trial investigator of the ASPEN study.

"The ASPEN trial demonstrated that BRUKINSA provided deep and durable responses and offered substantial improvements in safety and tolerability over standard therapy. Patients in Europe with WM may soon have a new treatment option that can offer improved outcomes," Buske stated.

BeiGene has a 52-week high of $426.56 and a 52-week low of $219.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BGNE)

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Beigene Insider Trades $33.79 Million In Company Stock
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Zymeworks' Zanidatamab Aces Mid-Stage Esophageal Cancer Trial
Notable Beigene Insider Makes $4.62 Million Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com