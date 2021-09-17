FDA Warns On Potential False Positive Results With Abbott's COVID-19 Tests
- The FDA has issued a letter to healthcare professionals alerting them to the potential for false-positive results with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) two COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
- The alert relates to the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kit and the Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kit.
- The FDA says that the false positives may result from current mixing parameters of the PCR reaction mixture that may result in potential overflow that could carry over into neighboring wells in the assay reagent tray.
- Overflow into the wells of true negative samples positioned near positive samples in the assay tray could produce false-positive results.
- The agency suggests that providers consider any positive tests from these kits to be presumptive and retest with another type.
