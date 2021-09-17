 Skip to main content

SoftBank Group Offloads Stake Worth $1.7B In Coupang
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) sold 57 million shares of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) at $29.685 per share on September 14, aggregating to $1.69 billion as per regulatory filings.
  • Coupang's September 14 closing price was $29.87.
  • SoftBank continues as Coupang's largest shareholder, Bloomberg reports.
  • SoftBank sold $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, including DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE), investing the cash into technology startups.
  • Coupang shares have lost 40.3% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: CPNG shares traded higher by 1.29% at $29.79 on the last check Friday.

