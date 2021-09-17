Better Choice Repurchases $1.3M Of Common Stock
- Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR) has repurchased about $1.3 million of its common stock at an average price of $3.67 per share in the open market with cash on hand.
- The company's Board had previously authorized a stock repurchase program up to $2.0 million of the currently outstanding shares until December 31, 2021.
- The company held $2.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BTTR shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $3.40 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks