 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Better Choice Repurchases $1.3M Of Common Stock
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
Better Choice Repurchases $1.3M Of Common Stock
  • Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR) has repurchased about $1.3 million of its common stock at an average price of $3.67 per share in the open market with cash on hand.
  • The company's Board had previously authorized a stock repurchase program up to $2.0 million of the currently outstanding shares until December 31, 2021.
  • The company held $2.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BTTR shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $3.40 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTTR)

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Better Choice Company Plans $2M Share Buyback Program
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com