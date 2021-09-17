 Skip to main content

Netflix Signs Dan Levy To Film, TV Deal
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Netflix Signs Dan Levy To Film, TV Deal

“Schitt’s Creek” funnyman Dan Levy has signed a new deal with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) covering film and television production.

What Happened: The financial terms of the pact were not disclosed, although Variety reported it's “said to be eight figures under competitive circumstances.”

Levy will initially work on a film where he will star, write, direct and produce. No details on this project were released, except to say it would be a romantic comedy.

The television aspect of the deal will begin in July 2022, after the expiration of Levy’s current contract with ABC Signature, a production studio within Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

Why It Happened: The Canadian-based “Schitt’s Creek” debuted in the U.S. in February 2015 on ViacomCBS’ (NASDAQ: VIAC) Pop TV, but made relatively little impact until Netflix started to run the series after its third season. The show’s sixth and final season made Emmy Awards history with a record-breaking 15 nominations and by snagging all seven major comedy awards.

“Netflix offered ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” said Levy in a statement. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Photo: Dan Levy in "Schitt's Creek," courtesy of Pop TV.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dan Levy film Pop TV Schitt's Creek television

