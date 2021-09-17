Facebook Competitor Surfaces As Cyber Criminal Hub: FT
- Telegram has emerged as a hub for cybercriminals looking to buy, sell and share stolen data and hacking tools, Financial Times reports as per Cyberint's research.
- Telegram has over 500 million active users and is one of the ten most downloaded apps globally.
- The research group detected a ballooning network of hackers sharing data leaks, sometimes in channels with thousands of subscribers, which could jeopardize its plans of initial public offering and introduction of advertising.
- The content resembled that of dark web marketplaces and was more user-friendly compared to the dark web.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) owned WhatsApp's new privacy policy explains the users' exodus to Telegram.
- The posts offered emails and passwords useful for hacking video game platforms and user login details for Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Yahoo. Data offered for sale also included credit card information, copies of passports, and credentials for bank accounts, and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).
- The FT report also quoted that vpnMentor had found data dumps circulating on Telegram from previous hacks and data leaks of companies, including Facebook.
- Cyberint analyst Tal Samra explained the transition from the dark web to Telegram due to encryption anonymity and less likeliness of tracking.
- Hackers avoided WhatsApp for privacy reasons and for displaying users' numbers in group chats, unlike Telegram.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.28% at $364.54 on the last check Friday.
