Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In United Airlines, Norweigan Cruise Line, Comcast Or Amazon?

Four well-known stocks each shared news Friday morning.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) announced that new service between Washington, D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria will begin Nov. 29.

United will operate three weekly flights connecting the U.S. capital to Nigeria's largest city, which is also the top Western African destination for U.S-based travelers.

"This new flight to Lagos has been highly anticipated by our customers and offers the first-ever nonstop service between Washington, D.C. and Nigeria, as well as convenient, one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout the Americas including Houston and Chicago," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of international network and alliances.

Oceania Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), set an all-time single day booking record Sept. 15 that surpassed the most recent record by nearly 60%.

While the most recent record was for a full season of sailings across six ships, this record was driven by the introduction of one new ship with itineraries for primarily one-half of a year.

"The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened sales for Vista underscores the extraordinary demand for our acclaimed small ship, destination-focused vacations," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced it will host a conference call discuss financial results for the third quarter on Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that over 1 million people applied for a job at Amazon as part of Career Day 2021.

The virtual event attracted job seekers from more than 170 countries around the world. In the span of 24 hours, more than 2,000 Amazon recruiters offered 30,000 individual career coaching sessions with participants.

Amazon says since announcing Career Day 2021 on Sept. 1, Amazon has received more than 500,000 job applications for corporate, tech and hourly roles in the U.S.