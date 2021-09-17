Barclays Bumps Up LivePerson, Lightspeed Commerce PTs - Read Why
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the price target on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) to $80 from $76, implying a 17.3% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
- Lenschow raised the PT on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) to $150 from $118, indicating a 20% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
- Over the next few months, investors will move to 2023, their new base year for valuations, Lenschow notes.
- For software, "with its high growth rates, this move is important as valuation levels often see a meaningful step-down," Lenschow says.
- Price Action: LPSN shares traded higher by 2.27% at $68.38, and LSPD shares traded higher by 0.55% at $124.20 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for LPSN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for LPSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech