Barclays Bumps Up LivePerson, Lightspeed Commerce PTs - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Barclays Bumps Up LivePerson, Lightspeed Commerce PTs - Read Why
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the price target on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) to $80 from $76, implying a 17.3% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
  • Lenschow raised the PT on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) to $150 from $118, indicating a 20% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
  • Over the next few months, investors will move to 2023, their new base year for valuations, Lenschow notes. 
  • For software, "with its high growth rates, this move is important as valuation levels often see a meaningful step-down," Lenschow says.
  • Price Action: LPSN shares traded higher by 2.27% at $68.38, and LSPD shares traded higher by 0.55% at $124.20 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for LPSN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LPSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

