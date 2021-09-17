AT&T's HBO Max Intensifies Streaming Rivalry With 50% Fee Cut
- AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) HBO Max streaming service has slashed its subscription fees by 50% in a limited period offer.
- AT&T offers a subscription for up to six months through Sept. 26 at $7.49 per month for users who accessed HBO via Prime video channels and new and returning HBO Max subscribers.
- HBO Max service usually comes at $14.99 per month.
- AT&T aimed to win back millions of lost subscribers after dropping out of Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime video channels, Reuters reports.
- The Prime video membership costs $8.99 per month, plus taxes.
- AT&T in July raised its global HBO Max subscriber forecast to 70 million - 73 million by 2021 end.
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.20% at $27.65 on the last check Friday.
