Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Microsoft, Tilray Or Lululemon?

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $330 to $345.

Microsoft is trading lower by 1.10% at $301.75.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $19 to $18.

Tilray is trading lower by 0.32% at $11.97.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $405 to $520.

Lululemon is trading higher by 1.02% at $430.78.