Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Microsoft, Tilray Or Lululemon?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 10:43am
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Microsoft, Tilray Or Lululemon?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $330 to $345.

Microsoft is trading lower by 1.10% at $301.75.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $19 to $18.

Tilray is trading lower by 0.32% at $11.97.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $405 to $520.

Lululemon is trading higher by 1.02% at $430.78.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Analyst Ratings

