 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oric Pharmaceuticals Insider Sold Over $204.34 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Oric Pharmaceuticals Insider Sold Over $204.34 Thousand In Company Stock

Jacob Chacko, President And CEO at Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC), made a large insider sell on September 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chacko sold 8,156 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals at a price of $25.05 per share. The total transaction amounted to $204,335.

Chacko still owns a total of 2,652 of Oric Pharmaceuticals worth, $68,010.

Oric Pharmaceuticals shares are trading up 4.38% at $25.64 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Oric Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (ORIC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Jacob ChackoNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com