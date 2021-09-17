 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WynnBET Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Indianapolis Colts
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:
WynnBET Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Indianapolis Colts
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd's (NASDAQ: WYNN) mobile sports betting app, WynnBET, has been made Sportsbook Partner of the Indianapolis Colts.
  • As part of the multi-year agreement, Lucas Oil Stadium's West Club will be re-named the WynnBET Club, featuring a 21-and-over only sports bar environment in the upstairs club level, as well as a WynnBET VIP area.
  • WynnBET will add Colts legend Robert Mathis as a new brand ambassador.
  • WynnBET will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Official Colts Podcast and will be the new title sponsor of the Colts Mobile App.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares traded lower by 0.14% at $84.25 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WYNN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021
Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500
Expert Ratings For Wynn Resorts
Casino Stocks Tank On Macau Concession Review Uncertainty: What Should Investors Expect?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com