WynnBET Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Indianapolis Colts
- Wynn Resorts Ltd's (NASDAQ: WYNN) mobile sports betting app, WynnBET, has been made Sportsbook Partner of the Indianapolis Colts.
- As part of the multi-year agreement, Lucas Oil Stadium's West Club will be re-named the WynnBET Club, featuring a 21-and-over only sports bar environment in the upstairs club level, as well as a WynnBET VIP area.
- WynnBET will add Colts legend Robert Mathis as a new brand ambassador.
- WynnBET will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Official Colts Podcast and will be the new title sponsor of the Colts Mobile App.
- Price Action: WYNN shares traded lower by 0.14% at $84.25 on the last check Friday.
