 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Elon Musk Responded To Volkswagen's ID.3 Outselling Model 3 In Germany
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
How Elon Musk Responded To Volkswagen's ID.3 Outselling Model 3 In Germany

Germany is emerging as a key battleground for global electric vehicle makers in Europe, given the big EV push of domestic legacy automakers. The market share of plug-in vehicles, as well as sales, reportedly improved notably in Germany in August.

What Happened: August registrations of plug-in vehicles, comprising both battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, came in at 53,000 in Germany, CleanTechnica reported.

Battery EV registrations rose 80% year-over-year compared to 43% growth for PHEVs.

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)'s ID.3 was the bestseller in Germany in August, with registrations of 3,750 units. Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan took the second spot with 2,946 vehicles.

Nevertheless, the Tesla Model 3 had its best off-peak month ever, the report said. The strong showings by the ID.3 hatchback and the Model 3 sedan in one of the slowest months of the year points toward intensifying rivalry between the two for the rest of the year, Clean Technica said.

In response to a tweet of the Clean Technica article, Musk said "September will be interesting."

Related Link: Move Over Tesla? Volkswagen Says It's Out To Become Global Leader In EVs

Why It's Important: A recent report from market research firm Canalys showed that Tesla's global EV market share slipped from 16% in 2020 to 15% in the first half of 2021, while at the same time Volkswagen vastly improved its share from 3.7% in 2019 to 13% in 2020.

Nimble Chinese startups such as Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are also looking to expand into Germany.

Musk's tweet could be construed as suggesting Tesla will make a stronger comeback in Germany. The opening of the long-delayed Giga Berlin could be the catalyst that could reinvigorate the EV maker's sales in the country.

Photo: the Volkswagen ID.3. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + VWAGY)

Sports Betting Goes To Outer Space Thanks To SpaceX And MGM: Here's What Was Bet On
How Long Will The Wait Be For Electric Pickup Trucks?
Elon Musk Says He Has 'Great Deal Of Respect' For Chinese Automakers, Praises Country For Attitude Toward EVs
Ethereum Rival Avalanche Hits All-Time High: Here's Why Its Founder Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Help In Boosting The Price
Cathie Wood Further Trims Tesla Stake, Selling $31.4M Shares On Thursday
How Much Investing $1,000 Each In Tesla, Nio, XPeng, Li Auto One Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles GermanyNews Eurozone Retail Sales Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com