EXCLUSIVE: Penn National CEO Says Company Is Finding Success With New Features On Barstool Sportsbook App

One week into football season, Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is already seeing success with new features on its Barstool Sportsbook platform.

Penn National is now offering shareable bet slips and same-game parlays, CEO Jay Snowden said Friday on Benzinga's "PreMarket Prep."

The Barstool Sportsbook app is now live in nine states, Snowden told Benzinga. The shareable bet slip feature allows users to copy the bets of some of the most popular bettors in the industry including Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz.

"In our world, [having] Dave Portnoy and 'Big Cat' is really powerful. They place their bets on social media people can one-click and it populates their bet slip on the Barstool Sportsbook app," Snowden said.

See the full interview here:

Over 3,000 bets were shared last weekend during the launch of the new shareable bet slip feature, the Penn National CEO said.

The company's same-game parlay feature, Parlay Plus, allows users to parlay multiple bets within the same game.

"FanDuel sort of had a monopoly on the feature for a long time and now we offer that. We had 50,000 Parlay Plus bets on Sunday alone, so we're off to a great start here [in] football season, both college and NFL," Snowden said.

See Also: Don't Roll The Dice On China, Buy 'One Of The Cheapest' Stocks In Penn National

PENN Price Action: Penn National has traded as high as $142 and as low as $52.09 over a 52-week period.

The stock is down 0.7% at $75.48 at time of publication.