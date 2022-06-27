Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Robinhood Markets, Nio, Tesla Or Etsy?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Robinhood Markets, Nio, Tesla and Etsy:

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance upgraded Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $11.5 to $9.5.

Robinhood Markets traded higher Monday by 14.00% to $9.12.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Nio Inc - ADR NIO with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $48.

Nio traded lower Monday by 4.69% to $22.95.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Tesla Inc TSLA with a Buy and lowered the price target from $1300 to $1150.

Tesla traded lower Monday by 0.32% to $734.76.

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva downgraded Etsy Inc ETSY from Buy to Hold.

Etsy traded lower Monday by 3.55% to $80.65.

