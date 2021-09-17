 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Reshuffles Lazada's Leadership For Growth: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Reshuffles Lazada's Leadership For Growth: Bloomberg
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABALazada Group created a new role to lead payments in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reports.
  • Dayong Zhang, former Southeast Asia GM for Ant Group Co's Alipay, will lead Lazada's payments business.
  • Lazada's Singapore CEO James Chang will become the group's Chief Business Officer. Lazada Group CEO's office head Wee Lee Loh will replace Chang as the Singapore chief. 
  • Lazada aims to compete with aggressive payment products positioning by Southeast Asian internet rivals like Grab Holdings Inc and Sea Ltd.
  • Lazada has been investing in technology and focusing on localization to cater to different consumer tastes across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. 
  • Lazada recorded more than 90% order growth during the June quarter and has about 150 million monthly average users.
  • Related Content: Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Tencent's WeChat Agrees To Allow External Links
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.39% at $158.43 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Tencent's WeChat Agrees To Allow External Links
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rival Xpeng Strike Gains In Hong Kong, Shrugging Off Regulatory Concerns
Stock Trading By Regional Fed Presidents Spurs Ethics Review
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Shoots Up 37%; Apple, GameStop, TMC, Clover Health Other Top Interests
Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Thursday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com