Alibaba Reshuffles Lazada's Leadership For Growth: Bloomberg
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Lazada Group created a new role to lead payments in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reports.
- Dayong Zhang, former Southeast Asia GM for Ant Group Co's Alipay, will lead Lazada's payments business.
- Lazada's Singapore CEO James Chang will become the group's Chief Business Officer. Lazada Group CEO's office head Wee Lee Loh will replace Chang as the Singapore chief.
- Lazada aims to compete with aggressive payment products positioning by Southeast Asian internet rivals like Grab Holdings Inc and Sea Ltd.
- Lazada has been investing in technology and focusing on localization to cater to different consumer tastes across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
- Lazada recorded more than 90% order growth during the June quarter and has about 150 million monthly average users.
- Related Content: Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Tencent's WeChat Agrees To Allow External Links
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.39% at $158.43 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga