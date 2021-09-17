 Skip to main content

15 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 7:06am   Comments
15 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 42% to $3.21 in pre-market trading.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) rose 18% to $23.35 in pre-market trading. The FDA has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg administered together to include post-exposure prophylaxis in certain individuals to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 15% to $6.61 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink maintained Innate Pharma with an Outperform and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 13.4% to $436.80 in pre-market trading. BeiGene CEO John Oyler reported the sale of 411,838 shares in a Form 4 filing on Thursday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 9.4% to $8.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 8.7% to $6.53 in pre-market trading.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.3% to $6.50 in pre-market trading as traders on social media circulated the stock, highlighting high short interest.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 8.1% to $22.88 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group gained over 6% on Thursday after the company's Lucid Air Dream Edition Range received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range.
  • Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) rose 7.3% to $26.70 in pre-market trading. Invesco is in merger talks with State Street's asset management business, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) rose 7.2% to $15.56 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Thursday.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) rose 5.8% to $9.48 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Thursday.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 5.3% to $1.79 in pre-market trading. MICT’s subsidiary Magpie Securities recently launched its mobile stock trading app Magpie Invest.

Losers

  • Offerpad Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: OPAD) shares fell 9.8% to $18.01 in pre-market trading. Offerpad Solutions shares jumped over 58% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
  • IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares fell 12.5% to $36.23 in pre-market trading. IronNet shares climbed over 28% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) shares fell 5.7% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at 4 per share.

