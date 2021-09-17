 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 7:34am   Comments
BMO Capital Downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software - Read Why
  • BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWOto Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $150, down from $225, implying a downside of 1.24%.
  • Johnson is less confident in his previously high on the Street earnings estimates after a series of video game release delays, which he calls a "disconcerting trend."
  • Johnson expects Take-Two's valuation multiple to remain under pressure, owning to "exogenous events" like new Chinese gaming regulations and closer scrutiny of video games companies, including content in Grand Theft Auto.
  • Further, the scrutiny comes amid a heightened environmental, social, and governance focus among institutional investors.
  • Related Content: Electronic Arts Defers Battlefield 2042 Launch To 19 November
  • Also ReadNetEase Stock Plummets As China Limits Gaming Time For Minors
  • Price Action: TTWO shares traded lower by 1.24% at $150.00 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Sep 2021Ascendiant CapitalMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZIBarclaysUpgrades83.0
CRUSB of A SecuritiesDowngrades92.0
MCWB of A SecuritiesUpgrades23.0
SNPSB of A SecuritiesDowngrades315.0
PATHBarclaysUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
